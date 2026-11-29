DGH eases bidding norms to attract foreign oil majors for 18 deepwater oil and gas blocks, extends deadline

India's Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) eases financial bidding norms for 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks to attract global oil majors, extending the deadline to December 17.

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Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweets regarding the launch of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-XI, a new bidding round for oil and gas exploration blocks across India (IANS)

New Delhi: India’s Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has eased financial bidding norms for 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration blocks to attract foreign oil majors, after two earlier rounds failed to elicit the required response. The deadline for submitting bids has also been extended by a week to December 17. The government is keen to woo global oil and gas companies that possess the advanced technology and capital required to explore deepwater blocks and meet India’s rising energy demand.

Bidders exempted from quoting upfront revenue shares for Category-I deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks

Under the revised norms, bidders are exempted from quoting upfront revenue shares for Category-I deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks and will instead compete based on their committed exploration work programmes. This shift in evaluation to the Committed Work Programme aligns the more promising Category-I basins with Category-II and III basins. Additionally, windfall gain revenue models will apply during the initial five years—on net revenues exceeding $2.5 billion, before transitioning to a minimum 5 per cent or slab-based government share thereafter.

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According to the new rules, foreign majors with a minimum $10 billion net worth partnering with ONGC or Oil India can leverage their state partner’s financial qualifications. Parent guarantees are waived if net-worth thresholds are met independently, and foreign partners can transfer participating interests to existing Indian state-owned consortium members without prior government approval. The revised terms cover 13 blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round X and five under OALP-XI.

India’s eastern and western offshore regions

Together, the 18 blocks stretch across approximately 162,000 square kilometres in India’s eastern and western offshore regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The revised evaluation framework assigns 80 of the total 100 points to seismic surveys, with 25 per cent allocated to two-dimensional surveys and 75 per cent to three-dimensional surveys. The remaining points are split equally between originating the block and demonstrating deepwater drilling experience.

Under the new norms, experience requirements increase to at least three years of offshore exploration, development, or production within the last decade, while evaluation awards 10 marks to the o0riginator and 10 marks for deepwater or ultra-deepwater drilling experience. A revolving $2 million bid bond supports up to 10 simultaneous bids, with mandatory electronic bank guarantees (e-BG) or approved insurance surety bonds.

(With inputs from agencies)