Dhanteras 2021: Buying gold or silver on the occasion of Dhanteras is a long-established Indian tradition. However, buying yellow metal amid the ongoing pandemic may pinch customers’ pockets. But if you don’t want to spend a fortune, digital gold can be a smart choice as you can buy it for just Re 1. Several mobile wallets such PayTM, Google Pay, Phone Pe 99.99% Pure Certified Gold for just Re 1 during festivals. Besides, customers of HDFC Bank Securities or Motilal Oswal can also purchase Digital gold. For the unversed, Digital Gold has risen to prominence as a prominent investment vehicle lately.Also Read - Diwali Bonanza: Maharashtra Govt to Give Up to Rs 20,000, Highest Ever Bonus to BMC, BEST Staff

Open Google Pay account.

Scroll down and select the Gold option.

Make a small payment and buy your digital gold.

A 3% GST will also be levied on your purchase.

Your gold coin will be secured in the Gold locker of the mobile wallet.

You can also sell, deliver or gift the gold.

If you want to sell the gold, click on the sell button.

If you want to gift it, then click on the gift button.

For home delivery, customers have to buy at least half a gram of digital gold in the form of coins or bars.

Dhanteras 2021

Dhanteras is usually celebrated two days before Diwali and is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases. People believe that investing in yellow metal or silver brings prosperity. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2, Tuesday.