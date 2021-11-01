New Delhi: Gold price in India has been witnessing a significant drop ahead of Dhanteras which is considered as auspicious occasion for buying the precious metal, according to data on good returns website. This has come as gold price has also slipped in the international market. In last few days gold rate has fallen by Rs 530 per 10 gram. The drop in gold price has been in all major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and others, the report in good returns website says.Also Read - This Dhanteras Buy Gold Coin at Just Re 1. Here's How

However, gold price today rose in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.12 per cent, to Rs 47,692 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to details on MCX India website. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to PTI report.

Gold prices have gone down in international market. Spot gold has been dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,781.78 per ounce and the US gold futures were down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,782.80, according to Reuters report.

