New Delhi: Often, from a rationalist's point of view, traditions and rituals are viewed as mere superstitions. I would like to think that some of them have logical origins. For example – frequent fasting is part of many religions; while one could view it as simply superstition, we all know that intermittent fasting has gained in popularity in recent times with several health benefits. Similarly, periodically buying gold on Dhanteras just seems like a smart thing to do. In an environment where stocks and crypto investments are flying, it's hard to get investors to seriously consider a 'boring' investment like gold.

However, gold and other commodities are a natural hedge against inflation and are typically negatively correlated to equity. Gold especially does well during extreme events when equities register large losses. In 2008, when Nifty was down ~51 per cent, gold was up ~24 per cent. In January to March 2020, when the pandemic led to widespread lockdowns, gold was up ~11 per cent when Nifty was down ~29 per cent.

There are ample options to invest in gold – like physical gold, ETFs, digital gold etc. The best option, in my view, are Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB). They are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Government of India and are fully safe.

They are denominated in grams of gold and are direct substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. Unlike other options, capital gains are exempted (if held to maturity) on gold price appreciation, the bonds also pay 2.5 per cent per annum as interest on the initial investment.

They are issued periodically – the next issue will be available between November 29 to December 3, 2021.

(The article is written by Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI)