New Delhi: Gold rate today remained low on Dhanteras which is considered as auspicious occasion for buying the precious metal, according to good returns website. This has come after gold prices have dropped in the international market, as per Reuters report.

Meanwhile, gold prices on Tuesday increased in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by 0.49 per cent to Rs 47,869 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,548 lots. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per PTI report.

In the international market, spot gold dropped by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,789.58 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,791.50, according to Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today