New Delhi: Gold rate today remained low on Dhanteras which is considered as auspicious occasion for buying the precious metal, according to good returns website. This has come after gold prices have dropped in the international market, as per Reuters report.Also Read - Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones
Meanwhile, gold prices on Tuesday increased in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by 0.49 per cent to Rs 47,869 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,548 lots. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per PTI report. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Stock Market Investment Tips From 1st To 7th November, Know Where To Invest In Market This Week | Watch Video To Find Out
In the international market, spot gold dropped by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,789.58 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,791.50, according to Reuters report. Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Gold Price Drops Big Ahead of Festivities. Details Here
Gold Rate Today
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 47,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.