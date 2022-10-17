New Delhi: With Dhanteras just around the corner, India’s leading fintech platform, PhonePe announced exciting offers on gold and silver purchases for its customers as part of the Golden Days campaign. PhonePe users can benefit from the Dhanteras offers and get a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on gold and Rs 500 on silver purchases.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings For All 5 Deepawali Days

Who Are Eligible For Cashback Offer?

Customers who pay for their Gold or Silver purchases — digital, coins or bars between September 26 and October 26, 2022, are eligible for the cashback offer. “Dhanteras being an auspicious time to buy gold and silver, PhonePe is offering exciting discounts for its users for gold and silver purchases of Rs 1,000 or more on the app,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Google Ki Diwali: Light Up! Tech Giant Has Unique Diwali Surprise For Its Users!

Doorstep Delivery Available

PhonePe said customers can buy 24K gold and silver of the highest 99.99 per cent purity on the platform. Besides, customers can also choose to get insured doorstep delivery for high-quality gold and silver coins and bars. Certified 24K gold purchased digitally for accumulation carries zero making charges and is stored in free and insured bank-grade gold lockers. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Do NOT Buy Glass And Aluminium This Dhanteras, Shop For These Things to Bring Luck

A Step-by-step Guide to Buy Gold on PhonePe