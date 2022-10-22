New Delhi: The turnover this year during festival sales is expected to surpass the pre-covid figures. As per information from the India Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), the turnover this year is likely to be Rs 21,000 crore. In terms of tonnes, the sale is likely to be between 40 and 42 tonnes.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022 LIVE: Check Abhijit Muhurat, Kharidari, Puja Time And More...

The main reason for this surge can be attributed to a dip in gold prices after US Bond yields outshine the yellow metal. In 2021, 30-tonne gold was sold. A year prior to that, it was 15 tonnes, and 28 tonnes in 2019. IBJA NationalSecretary Surendra Mehta said people are buying gold as if they would be left without it.

"The uncertainty hovering around the world economy, likely recession, strengthening of dollar index due to collapse of various world currencies, and geopolitical tensions are the main reason why there is a rush to buy gold," he said, adding that the metal is hovering near Rs 50,000 per 10gram, which Indians feel is the new base price.

Reasons For The Surge In Trade This year

Uncertainty in the world economy

Global recession.

Strengthening of the dollar index

Geopolitical tensions

Good monsoon

This year the demand for bridal jewellery is also seeing an upsurge. The demand for gold has also increased in north India. Needless to say, in the south, gold sells like hotcakes every year during Diwali.

According to popular beliefs in the Hindu tradition, buying gold and ornaments on Dhanteras is believed to invite prosperity and good luck into every household. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik Month. India will celebrate Dhanteras 2022 on October 23.