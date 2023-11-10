Home

Business

Dhanteras 2023: What Is Right Time to Buy Gold, Silver? Check ‘Shubh Muhurat’ Today

Dhanteras 2023: What Is Right Time to Buy Gold, Silver? Check ‘Shubh Muhurat’ Today

On Dhanteras, people buy new utensils and other metal items apart from gold and silver as it is believed that buying new items, especially gold and silver, brings good fortune and wealth.

On Dhanteras, the most favourable time for purchasing gold and silver is between 12:35 PM and 02:46 PM in the afternoon.

Dhanteras 2023: As the preparations for Diwali has started, the festival of light will be celebrated across the country with traditional fervour on November 12 this year. In general, the Diwali festivities are celebrated for five days and Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival. Kown as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated just two days before Diwali. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 10.

Trending Now

People consider Dhanteras as an auspicious occasion to purchase gold and silver as it is believed to bring wealth and prosperity. However, if you are planning to buy gold today, you need to check specific timings which known as ‘Shubh Muhurat‘.

You may like to read

On Dhanteras, people buy new utensils and other metal items apart from gold and silver as it is believed that buying new items, especially gold and silver, brings good fortune and wealth.

Why People Buy Gold on Dhanteras?

In general, people buy gold or silver on Danteras as it is believed that buying gold is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity in Hindu culture. Buying gold on Dhanteras is also believed to attract Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune. As part of the ritual, people light lamps and offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, on this day.

Dhanteras 2023: When to Buy Gold

Apart from gold and silver, people buy land, house and vehicle on Dhanteras as it is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

As per the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be conducted during Pradosh Kaal, which commences after sunset and spans for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. For Dhanteras 2023, the correct puja timing is between 05:47 PM and 07:43 PM.

Dhanteras Puja – November 10 (Friday)

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Pradosh Kaal – 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

On Dhanteras, the most favourable time for purchasing gold and silver is between 12:35 PM and 02:46 PM in the afternoon. On Dhanteras, you can start shopping at 12:35 PM and continue until 1:57 PM on November 11, the following day. However, avoid purchases during Rahukaal, which will occur from 10:41 AM to 12:03 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.