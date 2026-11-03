Dhanteras 2026: Gold, silver prices dip – Buy now ahead of Diwali, wait or explore other investments?

Gold and silver prices have fallen significantly ahead of Dhanteras 2026, raising questions among festive buyers - whether to purchase now or wait for further declines. Details here.

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Dhanteras 2026: Gold, silver prices dip – Buy now ahead of Diwali, wait or explore other investments? | image AI

Dhanteras 2026: After touching new highs, the prices of metals, including gold and silver, have fallen, bringing new surprises for consumers ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. This could be a potential window of opportunity for festive buyers who were waiting for a significant dip. For Indians, Dhanteras shopping is not about making a profit or chasing a good deal it is about the significance of the religious day and a centuries-old tradition. However, before buying gold or silver, consumers should know that metals have been on a roller-coaster ride and prices are fluctuating sharply. So, should you buy now or wait for another dip?

How Far Prices Of Gold And Silver Prices Have Fallen?

After performing historic rally and touching record highs on January 29 this year, the prices of gold and silver have witnessed major dips, with silver taking the bigger hit. The yellow meta touched a record high of Rs 1,75,231/10 grams, has now slipped below Rs 1.5 lakh levels. Silver, on the other hand, is hovering around Rs 2 lakh per kg, earlier, it touched Rs 3,84,632/kg.

In international markets as well, the yellow metal has faced pressure around $4,000 per ounce.

What Is The Reason Behind The Sudden Fall?

One of the reasons is that investors are booking profits following the record-breaking rally. This booking spree is putting downward pressure on both gold and silver. Another reason is the ongoing US-Iran war, which pushed crude oil above 120 per barrel, sparking inflation fears. This has also fueled fear that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for a longer period. Higher rates impact non-interest-paying assets such as gold and silver, making them less attractive than bonds.

Should Consumers Buy Now Or Wait?

The recent fall in gold and silver prices may be good news for consumers who want to buy the precious metals on Dhanteras. It is also true that both the metals have consistently delivered double-digit returns through bull or even bear markets.

According to experts, trying to predict when gold and silver prices will hit their lowest point can be difficult in the current market scenario. Waiting for prices to fall further may also mean missing a good buying opportunity.

Gold and silver prices may continue to fluctuate in the short term.

Waiting for a bigger price drop could mean missing the current opportunity.

Buyers should consider the consumers’ budget and financial needs.

Investment goals and the time they plan to hold the metals should also guide their decision.

Here’s The Guide To Shopping Gold, Silver

Gold Or Silver

When it comes to protecting wealth, gold may be the better bet as it is considered stable for long-term wealth preservation. If the consumer want to take risks in pursuit of higher returns, silver is worth considering.

Jewellery, Coins Or Bars

For consumers investing purely for returns, coins and bars are the best choice. Coins and bars are cheaper than jewellery and resale cuts are also factored in, making them a better investment option.