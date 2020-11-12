New Delhi: Gold and silver prices increased marginally on Thursday, on the occasion of Dhanteras. However, prices remained sharply low this week. Also Read - Google Photos to Stop Offering Free Unlimited Storage in June 2021, Here's What You Need To Do

In the national capital, gold cost was at Rs 52,620 per 10 gram of 24 carat gold (99.9 per cent), while 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 49,170 in Delhi. Also Read - Will Pucovski, Cameron Green Named in Australia's 17-Man Test Squad For India Series

Meanwhile, silver price increased to Rs 62,700 per kg in New Delhi, according to good returns. Also Read - Scorpene-Class Submarine INS Vagir Commissioned Into Indian Navy

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

Gold had closed at Rs 50,111 per 10 gram in the previous day. Silver prices rose Rs 451 to Rs 62,023 per kilogram from Rs 61,572 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally up by Rs 3 on choppy global gold prices and rupee depreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,877 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 24.20 per ounce.