Dhanteras Special: Affordable Recharge Plans From Airtel, Jio, Vi, And BSNL

Affordable annual recharge plans for SIM from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL.

Dhanteras Special: Almost all smartphones come with dual SIM card slots, with some featuring eSIM options alongside physical slots. People use multiple SIM cards for their convenience, and it has become a trend to own two numbers. They utilidd the primary SIM for their business and the secondary SIM for personal purposes. However, having two numbers also means having the responsibility of managing two recharge plans. During the festive season, here are some cost-effective plans from major service providers such as Airtel, Jio, Vi, or BSNL, designed to help you maintain the activation of both SIM cards.

Operator Price Validity (in days) Data (per year) Calling

Airtel Rs 1,799 365 24 GB Unlimited

BSNL Rs 1,251 365 9 GB Unlimited

Jio Rs 1,559 336 24 GB Unlimited

Vi Rs 1,799 365 24 GB Unlimited

Most Affordable Recharge Plans: Airtel

Airtel’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 1,799 offers several advantages, including a validity of 365 days, unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS, and 24 GB of 4G data. With a monthly cost of just under Rs 150, the plan also provides additional benefits such as access to Wynk music and free hello tunes.

Most Affordable Recharge Plans: BSNL

BSNL provides the most cost-effective annual recharge plan for prepaid users, which starts at 1,251. The plan offers a validity of 365 days with a monthly data allowance of 0.75 GB. This plan caters specifically to users who intend to keep their phone number active while spending the minimum amount of money.

Most Affordable Recharge Plans: Jio

Known for its affordable plans, Jio’s recharge plan starts at Rs 1,559, providing a validity of 336 days (11 months). The plan includes 24 GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3,600 SMS (limited to 100 per day). Additionally, 5G users enjoy unlimited data access without any data cap. The plan also grants complimentary access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services.

Most Affordable Recharge Plans: Vi

Vi’s annual recharge plan priced at Rs 1,799 provides affordability and a validity of 365 days, offering benefits similar to Airtel, like free unlimited calling, 24 GB of 4G data, and 3,600 SMS. Additionally, users also enjoy complimentary access to Vi movies and TV.

According to a recent report by CLSA, a research firm, there were over 140 million dual SIM users in India as of 2022. The report suggests that the increasing tariffs may lead to a gradual decline in the number of dual SIM card users.

