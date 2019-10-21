New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will g on a two-day state visit to Tokyo, Japan, from October 25 to participate in Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC) Ministerial Meeting, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

During the visit, he is expected to deliberate talks on policy matters and will also meet his Japanese counterpart Isshu Sugawara.

Prior to this, he will visit Vladivostok from October 22 to 25. During the visit, he will have meetings with Sergey Tyrtsev, First Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft.

The Union Minister will also visit the shipbuilding Complex Zvezda and the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East. Possible areas of collaboration in other sectors like coking coal, and shipping routes will also be discussed during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan called on American firms to invest their technology, capital, and business models into the Indian energy industry.

While talking to former Ambassador to US Tim Roemer at US-India 2nd annual India leadership summit, Pradhan was quoted as saying by ANI, “There are three things I am expecting from this gathering here. One, technology must come to India. For the next two decades, the growth will be only in India. All the global experts are saying that the energy growth of the world will be around 1 and 1.5 (per cent). For India, they are predicting that for the next twenty years, the growth will be 4.5 (per cent).”

During the meeting, the minister highlighted that India’s energy trade with the US is likely to touch $10 billion in the financial year 2019-20. “India buys over $100 billion of energy per year. Three years ago, it bought zero dollars worth of energy from the US. This year, purchase from the US will cross $10 billion and it will grow,” he noted.