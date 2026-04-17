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Did Gautam Adani overtake Mukesh Ambani to become Asias richest man? Who is leading with the highest net worth? Check the full list here

Did Gautam Adani overtake Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest man? Who is leading with the highest net worth? Check the full list here

Gautam Adani VS Mukesh Ambani: Who is Asia's richest person? Check their net worth.

Did Gautam Adani overtake Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest man? Who is leading with the highest net worth? Check the full list here

Who does not know Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani? Their extravagant lifestyles, luxurious homes, billion-dollar deals, and classic car collections are often in the news headlines. However, have you ever pondered who the richest person between the two is? Well, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, overtaking Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Gautam Adani VS Mukesh Ambani: Who is Asia’s richest person?

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list, Adani’s net worth has reached $92.6 billion, rising by $8.10 billion this year, placing him 19th on the global rich list. Compared to Ambani’s net worth, Reliance Chairman’s net worth stands at $90.8 billion after a decline of $16.9 billion this year, pushing him to 20th place globally. Ambani now ranks second in Asia.

Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani: What is their net worth?

This year, seven of the world’s top 20 billionaires have seen a decline in their net worth. French business magnate Bernard Arnault has reported the biggest loss, with his wealth dropping by $44 billion. Others on the list facing declines include Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega, and Mukesh Ambani.

Who is the richest person in the world?

At the top of the global rich list, Elon Musk continues to lead with a net worth of $656 billion, followed by Larry Page ($286 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($269 billion). Other names in the top 10 include Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault, and Jim Walton.

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Rank Name Total Net Worth Last Change YTD Change Country Industry 1 Elon Musk $656B -$2.25B +$36.7B United States Technology 2 Larry Page $286B -$996M +$17.2B United States Technology 3 Jeff Bezos $269B +$1.31B +$16.1B United States Technology 4 Sergey Brin $266B -$909M +$15.9B United States Technology 5 Mark Zuckerberg $239B +$1.84B +$6.08B United States Technology 6 Larry Ellison $230B +$8.46B -$17.6B United States Technology 7 Michael Dell $170B +$5.19B +$29.9B United States Technology 8 Jensen Huang $164B -$422M +$9.62B United States Technology 9 Bernard Arnault $164B +$527M -$44.0B France Consumer 10 Jim Walton $150B +$245M +$13.7B United States Retail 11 Steve Ballmer $148B +$2.91B -$20.3B United States Technology 12 Rob Walton $147B +$223M +$13.4B United States Retail 13 Alice Walton $146B +$229M +$13.2B United States Retail 14 Warren Buffett $142B +$313M -$9.60B United States Diversified 15 Carlos Slim $130B -$1.64B +$19.1B Mexico Diversified 16 Amancio Ortega $130B +$565M -$5.80B Spain Retail 17 Bill Gates $104B +$579M -$12.9B United States Technology 18 Thomas Peterffy $93.8B -$360M +$16.7B United States Finance 19 Gautam Adani $92.6B +$3.56B +$8.10B India Industrial 20 Mukesh Ambani $90.8B +$76.7M -$16.9B India Energy

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