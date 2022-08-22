New Delhi: Indians love potato in any form – roasted, baked or fried. And French fries have been a regular part of the urban Indian snack for nearly a decade now. Back in 2007, we used to import 6,000 metric tonnes of French fries. In 2019, India exported 30,000 tonnes of frozen potatoes, with fries amounting for 95 per cent of the total exports.Also Read - Give Me Scholarship to Study In India: Afghan Girl Writes To PM Modi About Visa Unavailability

Let's explore India's journey, or in other words, Gujarat's journey in this path.

Gujarat harvests only a mere 7.72 per cent of India's total potato production. Then, how did the state achieve this feat? Credit goes to the investment-friendly atmosphere in the state when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state. Three large food producing industries – McCain Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods, and HyFun Foods – helped the state script this feat.

“India started exporting French fries in 2015 with annual exports standing at 5,000 MT. Gujarat has been the key driver of frozen potato product exports from India because the state houses the processing plants of three companies – McCain Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods, and HyFun Foods – which produce frozen potato products and export them”, Haresh Karamchandani, CEO, HyFun Foods told the Times of India.

India’s frozen potato products attained a market value of nearly USD 1.10 billion in 2020 and this market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 17 per cent in the forecast period 2022-27, reported DNA.

WHAT ARE SANTANA & FRYSONA

Santana and Frysona are two of the major varieties of potato that are used for making French fries. Among these two, Santana is considered premium as compared to Frysona because of its oblong shape and yellow flesh, the DNA reported. Banaskantha district in Gujarat boasts to be the largest producer of Sanatana variety of potatoes.