Did You Know? There Are Over 26,000 Clauses That Can Put An Entrepreneur In Jail | Deets Inside

For failing to clean and whitewash factory toilets once every four months, an entrepreneur can face a term similar to that of sedition, with a sentence ranging from one to three years. There are many more of such laws which can land you up in jail.

New Delhi: The Modi government of India has taken several measures in the last 9 years to cut down the red-tapeism and loopholes in the whole business framework of India, but a report named ‘Jailed For Doing Business’ has taken everyone by surprise. The report prepared by Teamlease RegTech and Observer Research Foundation (ORF) states that an entrepreneur can be sent be jail for non-compliance with these 26,000 business laws. Here are the details.

Sedition Like Charges For For Failing To Clean Toilets

For failing to clean and whitewash factory toilets once every four months, an entrepreneur can face a term similar to that of sedition, with a sentence ranging from one to three years, the News18 report quoted the ‘Jailed For Doing Business’ report as saying.

Moreover, the report also points out that the Factories Act of 1948 and the Punjab Factories Rules of 1952 account for 485 of the 1,273 felony clauses of imprisonment for noncompliance. Sections 92 and 93 of The Factories Act, 1948 provide imprisonment for a maximum of two years or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both, whilst Section 94 prescribes imprisonment for a maximum of three years or a fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both, for failing to clean toilets. If you look carefully, the penalty is the same as that for sedition. Moreover, the failure to whitewash and segregate washrooms for male and female staff may result in warnings but not jail time, as mentioned in the News 18 article.

Flaws In The Wage Code, Social Security Code And Occupational Safety

Talking about the new regulations that have been put to place, the report says, unfortunately, even the four new codes – Wage Code, Social Security Code, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and Industrial Relations Code – do not guarantee enterprises freedom from incarceration.

For example, Section 54 (I) (b) of the Code on Wages states that “any employer who, having been convicted of an offence under clause (a), is again found guilty of a similar offence under this clause, within five years from the date of the commission of the first or subsequent offence, he shall, on the second and subsequent commission of the offence under this clause, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to.” the article in News18 mentions the report as saying.

“This report is a wonderful contribution to ideas for actionable reforms; the government has made a good start in purging compliances but truly reducing regulatory cholesterol requires extending that project to purging the 26,134 jail provisions for employers at the centre and state”, Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease was quoted as saying by the Financial Express on the whole issue.

The most difficult difficulty for every small business owner is dealing with too tight regulations and a plethora of regulators. It is essential to have a structure in place to make doing business easier. The most difficult challenge, however, is ensuring that a tiny entrepreneur keeps track of so many compliances, before the government makes any changes and reduces the punishments.

