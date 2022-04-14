New Delhi: It is 1986 and Diego Maradona has just scored one of the most controversial goals of all time, The Hand of God. Moments later, in the FIFA World Cup 1986 quarterfinals against England, Maradona goes on to score the goal that would be called ‘Goal of the Century’. Argentina would later claim the title. But the goal should not only be remembered for Maradona’s brilliant dribbling skills. It had a valuable lesson for economists of the world.Also Read - US Inflation Jumped 8.5% in Past Year, Highest Since 1981

In 2005, then Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King used Maradona's goal to describe how interest rates in modern economies work. He was quoted by Marcellus.in as saying, "Maradona ran 60 yards from inside his own half beating five players before placing the ball in the English goal. The truly remarkable thing, however, is that, Maradona ran virtually in a straight line. How can you beat five players by running in a straight line? The answer is that the English defenders reacted to what they expected Maradona to do. Because they expected Maradona to move either left or right, he was able to go straight on."

He continued, "Monetary policy works in a similar way. Market interest rates react to what the central bank is expected to do." So basically, sometimes when the central banks talk about increasing the interest rates, the markets stabilise without central banks actually having to change the status quo.

How is it related to India’s current inflation situation?

The central bank of India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged for the 11th time in a row. However, the inflation target was changed owing to high crude oil prices. The crude oil prices have put pressure on the food prices, evident in the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures of 6.95 per cent for March 2022.

The inflation target was revised from 5.7 per cent to 6.3 per cent. Usually, to control the liquidity in the economy, RBI raises bank rates so that people deposit more money in banks instead of spending it. But this time, the situation is a little different. The demand in the economy is still lower than the pre-pandemic levels. Cutting it further would make waters more difficult for RBI to steer through.

It, on the other hand, has followed the Maradona theory of inflation. The bank changed its commentary around liquidity. Using Variable repo reverse rate auctions (VRRR), the RBI aims to absorb as much as Rs 5 lakh crore out of the circulation.

As a result, according to Economic Times, bond yields rose from 6.91 per cent to 7.29 per cent in just one day. It would also help in reducing the liquidity as people would find bonds an attractive place to place their money, instead of banks. Football and Economics might just have found a peculiar yet beautiful link in India.