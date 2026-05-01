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Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs 23 per litre (SAED - Rs. 23; RIC - Nil); and Rs 33 per litre (SAED only) on exports of ATF.

Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged(Photo Credit: IANS)

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the petrol export duty remains nil. The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs 23 per litre (SAED -Rs 23; RIC-Nil). Meanwhile, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs. 33 per litre (SAED only). It is to be noted that the rate of duty on exports of petrol continues to remain nil. There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The notification will come into effect from May 1, 2026.

Did Govt lowers export duties on diesel, ATF?

In a press release, the Ministry of Finance stated,” Export levies [Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED)/Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC)] on the exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were introduced with effect from 27th March, 2026 so as to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crises. The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and the last such revision was undertaken with effect from 11th April 2026. The rates are prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review.”

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

What about the excise duty on petrol?

“The rates for the next fortnight beginning 1st May, 2026 have been notified by the Central Government today. Consequently, the rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs. 23 per litre (SAED – Rs. 23; RIC – Nil). Further, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs 33 per litre (SAED only). The rate of duty on exports of Petrol continues to remain Nil,” the Ministry added.

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Government notifies revised Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED)/Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC)] rate on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for next fortnight beginning 1st May, 2026 Rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs. 23 per litre (SAED – Rs. 23;… pic.twitter.com/7sea2CnF93 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

What is SAED?

The term ‘Special Additional Excise Duty’ (SAED) is a flexible tax imposed by the government on select products, mainly domestic crude oil and exported petroleum fuels such as petrol, diesel, and ATF. The move is aimed at providing greater clarity on fuel standards amid the rising adoption of alternative and blended aviation fuels.

Also Read: Why are petrol pumps closing across Andhra Pradesh amid panic buying? Here’s what we know

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944 (1 of 1944) read with Section 147 of Finance Act, 2002 (20 of 2002), the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following further amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 08/2026-Central Excise, dated the 26th March, 2026, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section(i), vide number G.S.R. 207 (E), dated the 26th March, 2026, namely:- In the said notification, in the Table, against serial number 1, in column (4), for the entry, the entry “Rs. 33 per litre” shall be substituted,” the Gazetted notice reads.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

Are petrol and diesel prices increasing?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed as fake a viral message claiming that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 12.50 per litre.

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