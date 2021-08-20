New Delhi: Diesel prices were reduced for the third consecutive day. However, Oil Marketing Companies have kept petrol prices unchanged. In the national capital, diesel was sold for Rs 89.27 per litre, 20 paise lower than the previous level. Petrol price was at Rs 101.84 per litre.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral
Petrol Price, Diesel Price
- Similarly, in Mumbai, diesel price also fell 20 paise to Rs 96.84 a litre, while petrol was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre.
- Global crude oil prices continued to decline. The October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at USD 66.72 per barrel.
- The fall in global oil prices should have resulted in around Rs 2 per litre reduction on retail rates of fuel. However, OMCs still want to see market movements before making further cuts, as per IANS report.
- Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 18 said that the government is sensitive towards the prices of petroleum products and it is taking all possible steps to address the issue, as per IANS report.
- Puri also blamed the previous Congress government’s decisions for the current increase in prices of petroleum products, IANS report says.
- Puri had said, “We are sensitive towards it (prices of petroleum products) and are taking all the possible steps including blending of ethanol which the government will increase to 20 per cent. We are taking many steps to check the prices. Prices can stabilise only when all the stakeholders take the necessary steps,” as per IANS report.