New Delhi: Diesel prices were reduced for the third consecutive day. However, Oil Marketing Companies have kept petrol prices unchanged. In the national capital, diesel was sold for Rs 89.27 per litre, 20 paise lower than the previous level. Petrol price was at Rs 101.84 per litre.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral

Petrol Price, Diesel Price