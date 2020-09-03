Petrol, Diesel Price Today: For the first time in six months, the price of diesel was slashed after state-owned fuel retailers reduced retail selling rate by 16 paise per litre. As per the new rate, diesel will now cost Rs 73.40 per litre in the national capital, as against Rs 73.56 a litre previously. Also Read - Petrol Prices Hiked 6 Times in a Week

Petrol, which witnessed the second rally in rates beginning mid-August, was unchanged at Rs 82.08 a litre.

Notably, the price of diesel had gone up by Rs 12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil firms resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by Rs 8.38 per litre.

Petrol price went up by Rs 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 before hitting a pause. The revision cycle again started on August 16 and rates have gone up by Rs 1.51 since then. In all, the petrol price has risen by Rs 10.68 since June 7.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in other cities:

In Mumbai, petrol price is for Rs 88.73 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 79.94, as against Rs 80.11 previously, according to the price notification.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 83.57, while diesel now costs Rs 76.90 a litre, down from Rs 77.06 previously.

In Chennai, petrol comes for Rs 85.04 a litre and diesel for Rs 78.71, as against Rs 78.86 previously.

State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the preceding 15 days.

