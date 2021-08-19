New Delhi: Diesel price today cut by 20 paisa per litre in Delhi. This is the second straight day that oil marketing companies decided to slash diesel price. However, petrol price has remained the same on Thursday. Across the country as well, diesel prices fell between 18-25 paise per litre. The companies have kept petrol prices unchanged for the 33rd consecutive day as wait and watch continued to analyse the global oil market for some more time before any revision, as per IANS report.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh MLA Builds Temple Worth Rs 2 Crore For CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sparks Online Buzz | See Pics

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today