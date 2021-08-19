New Delhi: Diesel price today cut by 20 paisa per litre in Delhi. This is the second straight day that oil marketing companies decided to slash diesel price. However, petrol price has remained the same on Thursday. Across the country as well, diesel prices fell between 18-25 paise per litre. The companies have kept petrol prices unchanged for the 33rd consecutive day as wait and watch continued to analyse the global oil market for some more time before any revision, as per IANS report.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh MLA Builds Temple Worth Rs 2 Crore For CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sparks Online Buzz | See Pics
Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today
Also Read - POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Portugal vs Malta Match at Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria, 03.30 PM IST August 19, Thursday Also Read - Delhi Govt Revises Muharram Holiday Date To August 20
- With the cut, diesel is now priced at Rs 89.47 and with no change in rates petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre in Delhi, IANS reported.
- The pump price of auto fuels has been static since July 18.
- In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also close to Rs 97.04 a litre, the highest among metros, as per IANS report says.
- Petrol prices in all metros have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.47 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 102.08 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.02 and Rs 92.57 per litre in both cities respectively. In Chennai, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel, IANS reported.
- Global crude prices have now softened to below USD 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of USD 70 a barrel to quickly rise to over USD 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below USD 70 a barrel and crossing USD 75 a barrel later in the month, as per IANS report.