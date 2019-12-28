New Delhi: Diesel prices rose by 17-18 paise across all major cities, while petrol prices remained unchanged on Saturday, the oil marketing website said.

After the hike, diesel prices rose to Rs 67.41 a litre in Delhi, Rs 69.83 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.73 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.27 a litre in Chennai.

Diesel prices were hiked by 40 paise a litre in just three days.

Petrol prices, however, remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 74.74 a litre, in Kolkata at Rs 77.40 a litre, in Mumbai at Rs 80.40 a litre and in Chennai at Rs 77.70 a litre on Saturday.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 06.00 a.m. to sync it with the variation in global oil prices.