New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation will implement the Digi Yatra policy in a phased manner at the airports across the country, officials said on Monday. While it is being implemented at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports from August 2022, it will start functioning in Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, Delhi and Hyderabad by March 2023. Digi Yatra seeks to provide seamless, paperless and hassle-free experience for passengers across all checkpoints at all Indian airports.

Officials said the main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better output through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework. It will simplify the passenger processes at various checkpoints in the airport right from the terminal entry gate, check-in, bag drop, security check up to boarding gates said an official.

The project is under implementation stage and Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work for implementation of Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Varanasi airports. Preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration for the 'Day of Travel' at these airports has been completed. The Digi Yatra policy launched in August 2018, provides the detailed guidelines for implementation of Digi Yatra at Indian Airports.

Key points to know: