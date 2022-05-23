New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY), announced that the citizens of India will be able to get access to their Digilocker using Whatsapp. They will also get access to the MyGov Helpdesk using the mobile app. Now users will be able to download documents like PAN Card, Driver’s License, Class X mark sheet, Class XII mark sheet and Vehicle RC using WhatsApp.Also Read - Now You Can Download e-PAN Card PDF in 10 Minutes: Step By Step Guide Here

How Can You Download These Documents Using Whatsapp?

To ease the governance for the citizens, a chatbot has been activated by the government on Whatsapp Send a new message to +91-9013151515 Type ‘Namastey’/ ‘Hi’/ ‘Digilocker’ and press the ‘Send’ button. You can now chat with the bot and ask for the required documents in your Digilocker.

What is Digilocker on Whatsapp?

Originally started as MyGov Corona Helpdesk in March 2020, it served as a critical means to get authentic and timely information related to the pandemic. The bookings for vaccines and distribution of vaccine certificates were also done through this helpdesk.

With the latest feature, the MyGov chatbot will help citizens get access to resources and essential services. According to reports, Digilocker has over 5 billion documents and over 100 million people have registered on the platform. Bringing this to WhatsApp can prove to be a game-changer in India'sjourney towards digitisation.