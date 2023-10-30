Home

Digital Life Certificate: Here’s How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra Online With Aadhaar Authentication

Jeevan Pramaan Patra is a document that is submitted to the Pension Distributing Authorities stating that the pensioner is alive to receive his/her pension.

New Delhi: Digital Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Praman Patra, is a document which needs to be submitted by pensioners every year to the pension disbursing authorities such as banks and post offices to continue receiving their monthly pension. These documents can be submitted both offline and online.

What is a Jeevan Pramaan Patra?

Jeevan Pramaan Patra is a document that is submitted to the Pension Distributing Authorities stating that the pensioner is alive to receive his/her pension. Every year, pensioners need to submit the certificate on an annual basis and the deadline to produce the same is usually in November. If they fail to do so, it may result in the Pension Disbursing Authority not releasing the pension amount.

How To Create Life Certificate Using Biometrics?

Pensioners can create the digital life certificate using a software program and a safe biometric authentication mechanism using Aadhaar card. Here are the steps to generate and submit life certificate online:

First, you need to download the Jeevan Pramaan application from the Google play store or ios store.

Then, you will have to register on the app and save your login details and password.

After this, log in to the app by using your ID and password.

Then on the dashboard, you will find the option to ‘generate Jeevan Pramaan.’ click on it and then enter the required details such as your Aadhar number and mobile number.

Here you will have to click on generate OTP and enter the one-time password, once received.

Soon after OTP authentication, enter other required information such as your PPO number.

After you have entered other required details, scan your fingerprint and/or iris and authenticate it using Aadhar data.

Your Jeevan Pramaan certificate will be generated. After a successful generation, you will receive a confirmation email or message.

Check the steps to submit the life certificate online:

First, you will have to download the Aadhar face ID app from the google play store or ios store.

Then you will visit official website of Jeevan Praman to download the official biometric application.

Soon after proper authorization, scan the operator’s face and fill in the necessary details.

The, you capture a live photograph of yourself (the pensioner) and submit it.

After the successful submission of the aforementioned requirements, you will receive a link to download the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) on the registered mobile number.

