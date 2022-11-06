Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Here’s How Pensioners Can Submit Digital Life Certificate Through Face Recognition Service

Jeevan Pramaan Certificate: In order to continue receiving pension, pensioners must submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30, 2022. Pensioner can submit their annual life certificate digitally in a variety of ways. Previously, pensioners had to physically submit their Life Certificate to the Pension Disbursing Authority, which was inconvenient, especially for the elderly, sick, and infirm pensioners. Furthermore, there was no way for pensioners to check the status of their Life Certificate updates in the Pension Disbursing Authority’s records.

The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), a digital service with biometric support, is available to pensioners. Instead of travelling to the disbursing agency’s office to present a physical life certificate, they can generate DLC using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication method.

DLC submission using biometrics was started earlier. The government has now developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database, which enables anyone with an Android-based smartphone to provide a DLC. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Postgraduate Education, and Pensions, urged all pensioners to use the Face Authentication technology.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO SUBMIT DIGITAL LIFE CERTIFICATE THROUGH FACE RECOGNITION SERVICE

According to the Department of Pension tweet here is how to submit the life certificate:

Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.facerd or Visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ to download the Face Application

Provide the appropriate authorisations.

Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. It is to be noted that this is a one-time process. Pensioners might also work as operators.

The device is now ready for DLC generation and pensioner authentication.

Fill in the pensioner information.

Now, scan a live photograph of the pensioner. Use proper lighting to photograph a front pose with a neutral expression.

Click on the “Submit” option. A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to your mobile number provided during pensioner authentication.

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER