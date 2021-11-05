New Delhi: In this era of digital transaction, the use of digital payments (Digital payment Revolution) has increased tremendously across the country. If you have a smart phone, you can easily pay various bills through Google Pay and Phone Pay with the use of QR codes. And not just cities, in rural areas as well, these payments have increased.Also Read - Nearly 6 Crore Active EPF Members Expected to Get 8.5% Interest Soon | A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Balance

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared an interesting video on the digital payments revolution in the country where it shows how digital‌ payments‌ has changed the country.

"Recd a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given thru a QR code! India's #digitalpayment revolution, reaching folk artists. In AP + Telangana, Gangireddulavallu dress up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams," she wrote on Twitter.

The 30-second video shows a QR Code tag on an oxen head. In the video, one person was seen scanning a PhonePe QR code attached to the head of an ox. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, People decorate their old bulls and beg from house to house during festivals. In these places, the bulls are trained to dance or perform acrobatics to entertain the crowd during festival.