New Delhi: Digital transactions have seen unprecedented growth in the last three years in India. They have zoomed 88 per cent in the last three years, according to MoS for Finance Bhagwat Karad. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, Karad said that there has been a paradigm shift in digital transactions in India as a result of the initiatives taken by the government.
The latest tweet by Prasar Bharti also mentioned that, according to Karad, UPI has emerged as the favourite digital payment choice in India. UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI 'powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application', according to NPCI's official website.
Interestingly, NPCI is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the latest data by RBI, UPI has been quite successful in enabling instant money transfers between citizens’ bank accounts.
5 Schemes Launched By Government To Push Digital Economy
- Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana: PMJDY was primarily launched to boost financial inclusion in the country. It aims to provide universal access to banking facilities with at least one banking account per household. The scheme has also helped in boosting the direct transfer of benefits.
- BHIM App: Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is an app that makes digital transactions easy and quick using UPI. The app is available for Android users currently.
- SMART Cities: Launched in 2015, Smart Cities Mission aims to improve the core infrastructure of the cities in the country while adopting the ‘Smart’ solutions. It also focuses on sustainable development and inclusive development, according to digitalindia.com.
- DIGIDHAN Abhiyaan: The initiative enables merchants and citizens to undertake digital transactions through DIGIDHAN Bazaar. DigiDhan Melas are organised in the country to help users in downloading digital payment apps.
- eBiz: This is implemented by Infosys under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It aims at improving the business environment in the country and enabling access to Government-to-Business (G2B) services through an online portal.