New Delhi: Digital transactions have seen unprecedented growth in the last three years in India. They have zoomed 88 per cent in the last three years, according to MoS for Finance Bhagwat Karad. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, Karad said that there has been a paradigm shift in digital transactions in India as a result of the initiatives taken by the government.Also Read - Banks Holidays In December 2021: Banks To Remain Shut For 6 Days From Dec 24 | Full List Here

The latest tweet by Prasar Bharti also mentioned that, according to Karad, UPI has emerged as the favourite digital payment choice in India. UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI ‘powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application’, according to NPCI’s official website. Also Read - RBI Favours Complete Ban On Cryptocurrencies

88% growth in volume of digital transactions during last three years since 2018-19. With over 22 billion transactions in FY 2020-21, UPI emerges as favourite digital payment choice: Union MoS for Finance @DrBhagwatKarad pic.twitter.com/dKtUp5djfk — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 21, 2021

Interestingly, NPCI is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the latest data by RBI, UPI has been quite successful in enabling instant money transfers between citizens’ bank accounts.

