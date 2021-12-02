Kolkata: A Non profit organization based out of Kolkata, Advaita Bodhi Foundation, has taken the task of digitally enabling the lodha community of Jharkhand district of West Bengal. The organization is actively working to create sustainable livelihoods through digital interventions. It is actively in Gopiballavpur block in Jhargram district, once known as the Moaist bastion.Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi Is Back On Small Screen As Anandi, Seeks Fans’ Support

Who are Lodhas?

Lodhas are a denotified tribe, now classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), Lodhas were falsely accused of making a living out of robbery by British colonial masters, a stigma that continued in the years after India achieved independence. As a result, the tribe was forced out of the mainstream, living a secluded life. Some elements in the community took to crime in the absence of any other opportunity. Also Read - Minix Hawk Smartwatch Review: Holistic Health Features in Affordable Price Range

The Chhota Jhauri village in Gopiballavpur block of Jhargram district is home to the Lodha tribe and has a population of 276 of which 147 are males while 129 are females. All the villagers belong to the scheduled tribe category. Most of these people work as day labour and do not own any land. The women folks of this village are quite adept in making crafts like baskets, bags, plant pots, containers from sawai grass (babui dori) and bamboo. However, they are only able to sell those during government organized handicraft fairs. Also Read - Marakkar Twitter Review: Fans Call This Mohanlal Biggie 'Another Baahubali'

Main Hurdle of Selling

While the government is providing training on savai grass crafts, pickle making etc to the Lodha community members through Self-help group (SHG) groups, they aren’t able to sell much. One of the major hurdles for them are the middle men who often take the major chunk of profit. The other problem is dependence on others for selling their own products.

Digital Marketplace: The Saviour

Founded by Suchayan Mandal, Advaita Bodhi Foundation is organizing free of cost training camps where female members of the Lodha, Savar and other tribal communities are being provided training. While most families have at least a second hand smartphone, Advaita Bodhi is also distributing used smartphones for the training.

The modules include basic digital literacy, WhatsApp store, Social Media marketing, signing up as sellers on e-commerce platforms, using digital payments, cybersecurity, maintaining relationship with buyers, return tracking etc. Currently, 50 women are being trained in this program and more learners will be added from January next year.

There are two more training centres developed in Nadia district and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. In both these centres, the youth and young women are trained on becoming rural entrepreneurs.

Advaita Bodhi has also established a Jana Pragati Udyog, a digital hub that offers citizen services like Pan card, booking of tickets to the local villagers. Jana Pragati Udyog is run by women who are trained in this program and earn a certain percentage of all transactions. More Jana Pragati Udyog are being planned across West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

App on Rural Healthcare, Government Schemes

Advaita Bodhi is also developing two apps – one for rural healthcare where villagers can consult doctors for free sitting at home and another on government schemes that the marginalized communities can be made aware of.

Completely self-financed, Advaita Bodhi Foundation is now liasoning with various corporates to get finances to empower more than 20,000 people by April next year through digital empowerment.

“While urban India is progressing digitally, rural India is lagging behind. All they need is proper digital training. Our aim is to create more and more rural entrepreneurs who can transact on digital platforms easily. This will help our country become a true Digital India. The government is trying its bit. We, as citizens, need to come forward and try to empower the marginalized communities,” said Suchayan, co-founder and CEO of Advaita Bodhi Foundation.

“The local block office has been instrumental in training the tribals. Yet, they are not able to sell. We just don’t want to provide mere training, we want to provide them with proper incubation so the next unicorns of India can actually come from tribal belts of Bengal. A work of this scale would require huge investment. But we need to understand these investments are the ones that would take the country ahead. We aim to empower 1 Million people by 2025,” added Mandal.