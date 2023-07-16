Home

19-Year-Old Self-Taught Chocolatier From Udaipur Turns Hobby Into Rs 1 Crore Business

The story of Udaipur-based Digvijay Singh is also not different. With plenty of free time on his hands, he wanted to channelize his energy into something interesting and fun.

Success Story: Just three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, significantly changing everyone’s lives and way of living. It was a time when people across the globe were restricted to staying in their homes for their own safety. During this “home prison” amid the COVID lockdowns, people developed numerous hobbies such as gardening, cooking, painting, and reading.

The Story Of Udaipur-Based Boy

The story of Udaipur-based Digvijay Singh is also not different. With plenty of free time on his hands, he wanted to channelize his energy into something interesting and fun. After trying different things, he decided to make chocolates at home. This small step taken by Digvijay, who was then 16 years old, eventually led him to start his own brand.

Now, at the age of 19, Digvijay is a self-taught chocolatier running Saraam, a company that produces fine chocolates from bean to bar. Under this brand, Digvijay has sold over two tonnes of chocolates to hundreds of satisfied customers across the country. He has gained a loyal customer base in major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Udaipur, and Jaipur.

What Makes Digvijay’s Chocolates Unique

What makes Digvijay’s chocolates unique and sought after is his incorporation of indigenous fruits and spices, such as jamun, saffron, and baer, among others, showcasing the country’s botanical heritage on the culinary map.

Hobby Transforms Into A Flourishing Business

But how did this lockdown hobby transform into a flourishing business? Digvijay Singh, born and raised in a middle-class family in Udaipur, always wanted to do something out of the box while observing his hardworking father in his automobile shop. When the COVID lockdown confined Digvijay to his home, he decided to make chocolates. He shared this idea with his cousin, Mahaveer Singh, who enthusiastically joined him. However, at that time, neither of them knew how to make chocolates.

YouTube

With the help of YouTube, the 19-year-old Digvijay (then 16) learned the art of making chocolates and started distributing these sweet desserts to family and friends. It was during Diwali that Digvijay’s father bought a car and received a chocolate box as a present. Upon inquiring, he discovered that the showroom owner gave the same chocolate boxes to all their customers for every car sold. This gave Singh the idea of contacting hotel owners and car showrooms to sell his homemade chocolates.

The First Order

In 2021, Digvijay received his first order request of 1,000 chocolates from a car showroom. He then launched his brand, Saraam, the same year. What initially began as a hobby to pass the time has now transformed into a prominent chocolate brand that has generated revenue of Rs 1 crore. The brand has sold over 2 tonnes of chocolates across the country.

All Indigenous

Digvijay sources his cacao from the southern part of the country, specifically Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to create these delicious chocolates. He also orders fruits from states where they are predominantly grown, such as baer from Udaipur and kokam from Kerala, among others.

These delectable chocolates are available for purchase online through Saraam’s website and Instagram, as well as in stores located in Udaipur and Jaipur.

Digvijay’s story serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to turn their hobbies into their professions.

