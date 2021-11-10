Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed restrictions imposed on Diners Club International and allowed it to onboard new domestic customers. Since restrictions regarding on-boarding of fresh domestic customers onto its card network has been lifted, customers can now apply for Diners Club International.Also Read - India vs New Zealand 2021: Sanju Samson's Cryptic Tweet After Not Being Picked in Rohit Sharma-Led Side Goes Viral

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on storage of payment system data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," RBI said in a statement.

In April, the RBI had imposed restrictions on Diners Club International from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance of payment system data storage norms.

Diners Club International – All You Need To Know