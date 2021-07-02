New Delhi: Now You can get the Permanent Account Number (PAN) instantly. You can also verify your PAN and even get e-Pan within 10 minutes, check status and do verification , according to details provided by Income Tax Department. Also Read - Wedding Turns Tragic as Groom's Cousin Shot Dead at Point-blank Range in Agra, Family Calls it Murder
PAN Card Download Instantly
- “Applying for PAN made easy with #DigitalIndia! PAN applicants who have Aadhaar number & registered mobile number with Aadhaar, can apply & get instant PAN. Visit http://incometax.gov.in for details,” Income Tax India tweeted.
- No more searching for centres. Get your PAN instantly. Apply on www.incometax.gov.in, the Income Tax Department said.
- Applicable only for those who do not have a PAN, Income Tax Department said.
e-PAN Card Apply Online, e-PAN Card Download
- e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card issued in electronic format based on e-KYC data of aadhaar, as per Income Tax Department.
- e-PAN facility is for allotment of Instant PAN for those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number.
- e-PAN is issued in PDF format to applicants for free of cost.
- Income Tax Department said you can get e-PAN within 10 minutes.
- Getting an e-PAN is easy and paperless process. Notably, e-PAN holds same value as physical PAN card.
- You need to visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ section.
- After visiting the home page, you need to go Instant e-PAN section to apply for a new PAN.
- You need to click on “Get New e-PAN.
- You need to enter Aadhaar Number, OTP Validation, Validate Aadhaar Details, and Select and Update PAN Details.
e-PAN Card Status
- On the e-PAN section, you will find “Check Status/ Download PAN”.
- You need to click it to Check status of pending e-PAN request / Download e-PAN.
- You need to enter Aadhaar Number, do OTP validation, and check status/Download PAN.
PAN Card Verification
- You can verify your PAN. You need to go to “Verify Your PAN” on the home page of Income Tax India website.
- You need to enter PAN Card details, Full Name, Date of Birth, and Mobile Number.