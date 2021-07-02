New Delhi: Now You can get the Permanent Account Number (PAN) instantly. You can also verify your PAN and even get e-Pan within 10 minutes, check status and do verification , according to details provided by Income Tax Department. Also Read - Wedding Turns Tragic as Groom's Cousin Shot Dead at Point-blank Range in Agra, Family Calls it Murder

PAN Card Download Instantly

“Applying for PAN made easy with #DigitalIndia! PAN applicants who have Aadhaar number & registered mobile number with Aadhaar, can apply & get instant PAN. Visit http://incometax.gov.in for details,” Income Tax India tweeted. No more searching for centres. Get your PAN instantly. Apply on www.incometax.gov.in, the Income Tax Department said. Applicable only for those who do not have a PAN, Income Tax Department said.

Visit https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf for details. pic.twitter.com/dUhCd3O51P — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 1, 2021

e-PAN Card Apply Online, e-PAN Card Download

e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card issued in electronic format based on e-KYC data of aadhaar, as per Income Tax Department.

e-PAN facility is for allotment of Instant PAN for those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number.

e-PAN is issued in PDF format to applicants for free of cost.

Income Tax Department said you can get e-PAN within 10 minutes.

Getting an e-PAN is easy and paperless process. Notably, e-PAN holds same value as physical PAN card.

You need to visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ section.

After visiting the home page, you need to go Instant e-PAN section to apply for a new PAN.

You need to click on “Get New e-PAN.

You need to enter Aadhaar Number, OTP Validation, Validate Aadhaar Details, and Select and Update PAN Details.

e-PAN Card Status

On the e-PAN section, you will find “Check Status/ Download PAN”.

You need to click it to Check status of pending e-PAN request / Download e-PAN.

You need to enter Aadhaar Number, do OTP validation, and check status/Download PAN.

PAN Card Verification