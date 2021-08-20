Vande Bharat Trains Latest News: As announced by PM Modi on August 15, India is soon going to have new 75 Vande Bharat Express trains to connect every corner of the country in 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.Also Read - Destructive Forces May Dominate For Some Time, But Not Forever: PM Modi on Afghanistan Crisis

Interestingly, this new set of Vande Bharat Express trains will come with new facilities, including centralised coach monitoring systems and features specially designed for emergency evacuation. Also Read - Puri To Get Luxury Train Vande Bharat Express Soon. Here Are its Features

As per the latest updates, these new trains will be in addition to the Indian Railways two existing Vande Bharat Express trains. The first was launched on the Varanasi-Delhi route and the second on the Katra-Delhi route. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021, Say Students on Social Media; NTA Issues Fresh List of Guidelines | Latest Developments Candidates Must Know

The Shatabdi-type semi-high speed trains already have amenities like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

What are the new features of Vande Bharat Express?

The new improved features on these Vande Bharat trains will include four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers in case of emergencies. Four disaster lights will also be provided in each coach to be used in the event of failure of all other lights in a disaster situation. The number of emergency push buttons will also be increased from the present two to four. A centralised coach monitoring system for all electrical and climate controls and functioning of other vital systems of the train set has been introduced. The trains will have a push back arrangement for reclining of seats for a more comfortable travel experience. The new trains will also have fire survival cables in door circuits. The system of air purification has also been reworked with availability of ventilation for three hours in case of failure of power supply to the roof mounted air conditioning package unit. The trains will also be provided with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rains.

As per the updates from the Railway officials, the first prototype rake with these specifications is tentatively planned to be dispatched in March 2022, which will be put for commercial service tentatively by June 2022.