IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the regular train passengers. Soon, they will be served cooked food on trains. In this regard, the Railway Board on Friday issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains. Notably, the service was discontinued due to COVID restrictions. In a letter, the Railway Board has asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the Railways said in the letter.

Discontinued due to COVID-19 restrictions, railways to resume serving cooked food in trains: Railway Board — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2021

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.

As the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was eased, the Railways has been running only special trains. The Railways started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger services are being run as special trains with “slightly higher fares” to “discourage people from avoidable travels”.

Last week, the Railway Board in a letter to the zonal railways said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices. Ticket prices of special trains and holiday special trains are marginally higher.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all regular mail/express trains were being operated as MSPC (mail/express special) and HSP (holiday special). It has now been decided that the MSPC and HSP train services, included in the Working Time Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per the extant guidelines,” the Railways said in the order.

However, the Railways said that for tickets booked in advance, no difference of fare either is to be collected or any refund shall be permitted.

“The zonal railways have been instructed. While the order is with immediate effect, the process will take a day or two,” the Railways said.

“With this, more than 1,700 trains will be restored in the next few days. The first digit will now not be zero as was in the case of special trains,” the Railways added.