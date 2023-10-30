Home

Business

Discounts, Tax Benefits: How Buying Homes During Festive Season Helps Home Buyers | EXCLUSIVE

Discounts, Tax Benefits: How Buying Homes During Festive Season Helps Home Buyers | EXCLUSIVE

In this festive season, the Indian real estate market is abuzz with festive deals that promise not only financial benefits but also the fulfilment of homeownership dreams.

As the festive season unfolds, the residential market is bracing for new launches accompanied by lucrative deals.

New Delhi: Starting from Dussehra to Diwali, this festive season is not just a time for joyous celebrations and family gatherings, but also heralds a period of delightful opportunities within the Indian real estate sector. For both potential homeowners and investors, this time signifies a propitious moment to make substantial decisions and financial commitments. It is during this season that developers and real estate firms roll out special offers and incentives to attract prospective home buyers. This season, the Indian real estate market is abuzz with festive deals that promise not only financial benefits but also the fulfilment of homeownership dreams. In this article, lets discuss how exciting offers and investment prospects in the Indian real estate scenario helps prospective home buyers.

Trending Now

Speaking to India.com, Sarveshaa SB, Managing Director of BHADRA Group, said with a surge in bookings as well sales in residential space in the last couple of months, developers and property advisors looking forward to a better sales and increase in buying.

You may like to read

He said beyond the allure of new beginnings and cherished traditions, the festive season brings a lot of offers and incentives which actually translates from contemplation to actually purchasing.

“The possibility of obtaining tax benefits makes this investment choice particularly attractive. This auspicious festive season, homebuyers are not merely interested; they are also keenly interested about finalizing their property during the market’s shift towards committed buyers,” he said.

Jajit Menon, Director – Sales, Marketing, CRM & Product, Shriram Properties Ltd, emphasized the importance of customer-centric approaches during this festive season, saying, “In our commitment to prioritizing our customers, especially during the festive season, we have curated special offerings for customers making bookings across all our projects in Bengaluru and Chennai. Moreover, in Kolkata, we’re excited to present a unique opportunity with Zero FRC and Clubhouse charges.”

Karishmah Siingh, VP – Sales, CRM & Marketing, Sattva Group, highlighted the growing enthusiasm in the market, stating, “The months of August and September observed a notable increase in sales and bookings throughout India’s major cities, a trend we anticipate will persist through the current festive quarter i.e. September-October-November.”

He said as the festive season unfolds, the residential market is bracing for new launches accompanied by lucrative deals, thereby representing an ideal moment for customers to secure their ideal residences.

“In this festive period we are poised to witness a substantial surge in our sales and our commitment is centred on the delivery of projects that meld modern aesthetics with environmentally conscious living. It’s a time when we bring forth some of our most exciting offers, understanding that these festive purchases hold a sentimental value for our customers. Special pricing, attractive payment schemes, complimentary benefits and add-ons are not just promotions, but our way of being a part of their celebration.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.