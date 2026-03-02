Home

Business

India and Canada discuss investment-trade deal, long-term uranium supply

India and Canada discuss investment-trade deal, long-term uranium supply

MoUs have been signed between the two countries covering several sectors.

The India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence will be established in India.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney met at Hyderabad House on Monday, 02 March 2026. PM ​​Narendra Modi said, “Discussions have taken place on an investment-trade deal between India and Canada. In civil nuclear energy, we have reached a historic agreement for the long-term supply of uranium.”

MoUs signed

MoUs have been signed between the two countries covering several sectors. This will create new employment opportunities in both countries. Furthermore, we will collaborate on the development of small modular reactors and advanced reactor technologies. Adding value to agriculture, agricultural technology, and food security are also among our goals.

West Asia conflict and terrorism

Regarding the Iran war in West Asia, the PM said, “India is concerned about tensions in West Asia. India wants peace and stability in the world. Every problem should be resolved through dialogue.”

The PM further said, “We agree that terrorism, extremism, and radicalism pose serious challenges not only to our two countries but to all of humanity.” Our close cooperation is essential to address these threats to global peace and stability. India’s position on various current issues is clear.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India-Canada Defence Dialogue and Uranium Supply

The India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence will be established in India. Growing cooperation in the defense and security sector is a symbol of our deep mutual trust and mature relationship. We will work to promote defense industries, maritime domain awareness, and military exchanges. To this end, we have decided today to establish the India-Canada Defence Dialogue.

The primary objective of PM Carney’s visit is a 10-year uranium supply agreement between India and Canada. It is reported that this deal could be worth approximately $3 billion.

Canada is the world’s second-largest uranium producer. The Nuclear Cooperation Agreement between India and Canada came into effect in 2013, after which Canada began supplying uranium to India. India wants to purchase more uranium for its rapidly growing nuclear energy sector.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.