New Delhi: In a letter to the Securities Exchange Board of India, Dish TV has accused YES Bank of violating the takeover regulations by not announcing an open offer. The bank had sought to replace the board of Directors of Dish TV, according to a report by Businessline. YES Bank and IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd jointly own 25.63 per cent of the stake in the direct-to-home television service provider.

The takeover, according to the report, should have triggered an open offer but YES Bank availed a general exemption under the Takeover Regulations citing that it had acquired the shares in accordance with the invocation of pledged shares.

But Dish TV argues that as soon as the bank sent a notice to replace the existing board of Directors, the exemption became invalid. The report further states that Dish TV believes that appointing new directors amounts to taking control of the company, invalidating the exemption.

The company also stated that even in the case of an open offer, there remains a possibility of the stake of YES Bank going above 30 per cent. This would violate Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the report added.

Dish TV urged SEBI to probe the actions of YES Bank and issue directions to the bank to withdraw the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) notice. The EGM that is supposed to take place on December 30, will seek the approval of shareholders for revamping the board of directors. EGM has become a major bone of contention between the two companies, the report said.