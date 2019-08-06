New Delhi: India’s biggest DTH service provider, DishTV India Limited, on Monday ensured that its subscribers in the territories of Jammu and Kashmir received uninterrupted TV services through the ‘Auto Pay Later’ service for both its brands, namely DishTV and d2h.

This proactive measure was taken to ease out any temporary inconvenience faced while accessing internet services via online recharge. Therefore, the subscribers of Dish TV and d2h service who availed the service were kept updated on the news and other content. Notably, this service which can be availed for a four-day period after the recharge date removed the possible hindrances in reaching out to retail recharge points in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on this service, Chairman and Managing Director of DishTV India Jawahar Goel said, “TV is an essential service and especially so in times when keeping up with the latest happenings and entertainment is critical. While there might be temporary and necessary restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Dish TV India limited will ensure uninterrupted service to our Dish TV and d2h subscribers in J&K.” He added, “DishTV and d2h connections will not switch off if any subscriber finds it difficult to recharge their account during this period. We have introduced special benefit of Auto Pay Later facility to our patrons which will provide them continuity in entertainment and current affairs in the present scenario.”

About Dish TV India Limited:

Dish TV India Limited has a subscriber base of over 23.9 million. Some of the individual brands that are owned by this company are Dish TV, Zing and d2h. Besides, multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 proves beneficial to the functioning of Dish TV India. Being the largest DTH player in the country, Dish TV India Limited has a bandwidth capacity of 1332 MHz. For more information on the Company, log onto www.dishtv.in.