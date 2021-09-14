New Delhi: The central government has decided to exempt investors picking up state’s equity shares under strategic disinvestment programme from the provisions of gift tax. A notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended the Income Tax Rules, 1962 to provide that taxability of gift is not applicable on transfer of any movable property, being equity shares, of the public sector company, received by a person from the Central Government or any State Government under strategic disinvestment.Also Read - Nia Sharma Moves to New Beautiful White House After Griha Pravesh Puja – See Pics of Decor And Beautiful Skyline

