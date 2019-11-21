New Delhi: Stating that disinvestment is not the solution to tide over the economic crisis in India, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consult with experts and political parties to deal with the issue.

Selling off government stake in public sector firms and shoring up funds would only ensure temporary respite, noted Banerjee. “The Centre should look for a permanent solution instead of advocating stop-gap measures. Unless there is economic stability, such measures cannot be the solution,” Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The Trinamool Congress chief also asked the BJP-led government to seek the opinion of all other parties when dealing with issues that affect the entire nation. Speaking against the Centre’s decision to disinvest shares in several public sector undertakings (PSU), Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “I feel the prime minister should talk to experts in the country and hold an all-party meeting to overcome the crisis.”

This statement has come a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the strategic disinvestment of state-run oil firm Bharat Petroleum Company Ltd (BPCL), as part of the dissolution of government stake in five blue-chip Public Sector Units (PSU).