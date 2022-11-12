This Major Company Plans To Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring. Check Details Here

After Meta, Twitter and Microsoft, another major company is planning to cut jobs and announce a pause on hiring as part of cross cutting measures.

In an internal memo sent to executives, Disney said it is moving forward on cut costs and "anticipate some staff reductions". (File Photo)

Disney job cuts: It is the job cuts season everywhere. Several big corporations and companies like Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and Microsoft have already announced their cross-cutting measures – job cuts and hiring freeze. Disney too is reportedly planning to trim its staff and announce a pause on hiring in a move to cut costs.

Disney Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze – What Do We Know

In an internal memo sent to executive, Disney said it is moving forward on cut costs and “anticipate some staff reductions”. “We are limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze,” CEO Bob Chapek said in the internal memo sent to division leads, according to a report by CNBC.

“Hiring for the small subset of the most critical, business-driving positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold. Your segment leaders and HR teams have more specific details on how this will apply to your teams,” Bob Chapek said.

Chapek said, “As we work through this evaluation process, we will look at every avenue of operations and labor to find savings, and we do anticipate some staff reductions as part of this review.”

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs

Recently, Facebook parent Meta laid off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees. The job cuts come after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.]

Zuckerberg said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic lockdowns ended. “Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I had expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”