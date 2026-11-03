Disney layoff: Thousands of employees at risk as company plans major restructuring; Theme parks, TV and movie studio may face job losses

Disney is reportedly planning thousands of job cuts as it asks managers to identify ways to reduce annual costs by 20 per cent. The move comes as the entertainment giant looks to control expenses and invest more in films, technology, theme parks and streaming amid growing competition.

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Walt Disney is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs as the entertainment company looks to reduce expenses and reorganise its operations. The company has asked some managers to identify ways to save up to 20 per cent of their annual costs, according to a Bloomberg report. The proposed savings could come from reducing employee numbers as well as cutting other business expenses. However, the exact number of jobs that could be affected has not been confirmed.

The possible job cuts are expected to affect different parts of Disney’s business, including its theme parks, television networks and movie studios. Some divisions could face deeper reductions than others, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg.

Disney’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josh D’Amaro, reportedly plans to use part of the money saved to invest in areas that the company sees as important for future growth. These include films, television shows, technology, theme parks and cruise businesses.

The company is also aiming for double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share in the current financial year. A Disney spokesperson declined to comment on the reported job-cut plans.

Disney layoffs: Thousands of employees already affected in recent years

Disney has been reducing its workforce and expenses over the past few years as it tries to make its business more efficient.

The company had around 231,000 employees worldwide at the end of the 2025 financial year. In April 2026, Disney announced plans to eliminate around 1,000 positions, mainly affecting its marketing operations, film and television divisions, ESPN and technology teams.

Another round of cuts followed in July, affecting several hundred employees across different divisions, including Pixar, National Geographic and ESPN. In September, the company laid off a few hundred more workers, mainly from its human resources and technology departments, according to reports by Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

Disney also offered voluntary early-retirement packages to some senior employees in August as part of its cost-reduction efforts.

The company had earlier announced plans to eliminate 7,000 jobs in 2023 under former CEO Bob Iger. The move was part of a wider plan to save around $5.5 billion in expenses.

Why is Disney planning more job cuts?

Disney’s latest cost-cutting plans come at a time when the entertainment industry is going through major changes.

Traditional television businesses are facing declining revenues as more viewers move towards streaming platforms, online videos and social media. Streaming companies are also competing more aggressively for viewers, while the growth in paid subscribers has slowed in some markets.

Disney is also facing pressure to manage the rising costs of producing films and television programmes while investing in its streaming services and theme parks.

The company has been working to bring different parts of its business closer together and reduce overlapping roles. Technology and artificial intelligence are also changing how entertainment companies manage their operations and produce content.

In September, Disney’s Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez indicated that the company’s legal and global affairs division would become much smaller. The restructuring could involve using artificial intelligence to automate certain tasks and changing how some services are managed.

Disney is not the only entertainment company making such changes. Netflix, Sony Pictures, Paramount and Warner Bros. have also taken steps to reduce costs and restructure their operations as competition in the entertainment business increases.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in Los Angeles last month, Disney President Dana Walden said companies need to regularly review their workforce and organisational structure to remain competitive.

She also pointed to the growing role of technology in the entertainment industry, saying companies must adapt to survive, expand and remain successful.