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Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh DAmaros first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – Whats the Reason?

Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – What’s the Reason?

Disney will lay off as many as 1,000 employees as part of CEO Josh D'Amaro’s plan to restructure the company.

Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – What’s the Reason?

Disney Massive Layoff: In a major development, the Walt Disney company is going to sack as many as 1,000 employees as part of the new CEO Josh D’Amaro’s major plan to organise and restructure the company. D’Amaro informed the employees about the decision through a personal email on Tuesday.

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