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Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – What’s the Reason?

Disney will lay off as many as 1,000 employees as part of CEO Josh D'Amaro’s plan to restructure the company.

Published date india.com Updated: April 15, 2026 11:14 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Josh D’Amaro disney
Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – What’s the Reason?

Disney Massive Layoff: In a major development, the Walt Disney company is going to sack as many as 1,000 employees as part of the new CEO Josh D’Amaro’s major plan to organise and restructure the company. D’Amaro informed the employees about the decision through a personal email on Tuesday.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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