Disney Plans Another Big Round Of Layoffs Months After Nearly 7000 Employees Were Shown The Door

In February, Disney said it planned to eliminate 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000 as part of an overall strategy to cut down $5,5 billion in annual costs.

New Delhi: American multinational media conglomerate Walt Disney Co. is all set to show the door to another group of thousands of employees, including about 15 per cent of the staff in its entertainment division, according to a Bloomberg report that quoted people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will pan across, TV, film, theme parks, corporate positions, and affect every region where Disney operates; some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24, said the people mentioned in the report.

In February, Disney said it planned to eliminate 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000 as part of an overall strategy to cut down $5,5 billion in annual costs. In March, Business Insider reported that Disney was planning to trim is workforce by laying off 4,000 employees in April. As per the report, managers were asked to identify the employees who need to be shown the door.

The latest Bloomberg report said that the cuts are coming across the company, including at Disney Entertainment, which was created in a restructuring this year as home to the company’s movie and TV production and distribution businesses, including streaming.

Chief Executive Officer of Walt Disney, Bob Iger, as part of restructuring, moved to restore authority to creative executives. Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, the co-chairmen of Disney Entertainment were elevated.

Disney, as part of that effort, is said to have been paring its commitment to general entertainment, focusing more on franchise properties and well-recognized brands. As a result, the entertainment division will be a focus of the cuts.

Every major media company, including Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Paramount Global, is trimming its headcount as Wall Street’s attention shifts from subscriber growth in streaming to the high cost of operating online video platforms.

In November, Iger returned to lead Disney after a $1.47 billion quarterly loss in the company’s streaming business precipitated the ouster of his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.

