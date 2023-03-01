Home

Business

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited’s Rs 180 Crore IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited’s Rs 180 Crore IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is also the only player manufacturing and exporting transfer cases to global OEMs from India, and the only manufacturer of torque couplers in India.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited's Rs 180 Crore IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

New Delhi: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is amongst the very few suppliers in India who have the capability to develop and provide system-level transfer case, torque coupler and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) solutions. It is one of the leading players supplying transfer case systems to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in India and the largest supplier of transfer case systems to passenger vehicle manufacturers in India.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is also the only player manufacturing and exporting transfer cases to global OEMs from India, and the only manufacturer of torque couplers in India. It also has the capability to develop and provide transmission systems for electric vehicles and is in the process of designing and developing prototypes of transmission systems for Electric Vehicles (EVs) pursuant to the receipt of a business award for this purpose. It is one of the few companies that serve both as a systems-level solution provider as well as a component kit supplier to global OEMs and Tier I transmission systems suppliers.

You may like to read

Divgi TorqTransfer IPO Details*

IPO Date Mar 1, 2023 to Mar 3, 2023 Listing Date 14 March 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 5 per share Price Rs 560 – Rs 590 per share Lot Size 25 shares Issue Size Fresh Issue [.] shares of Rs 5

(aggregating up to ₹180.00 Cr) Offer for Sale 3,934,243 shares of Rs 5

(aggregating up to ₹[.] Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE, NSE P/E (x) 35.16 Market Cap (₹ Cr.) 1804.39 QIB Shares Offered Not less than 75% of the Offer NII (HNI) Shares Offered Not more than 15% of the Offer Retail Shares Offered Not more than 10% of the Offer Company Promoters Jitendra Bhaskar Divgi, Hirendra Bhaskar Divgi and Divgi Holdings Private Limited are the promoters of the company.

*Chittoorgarh

Divgi TorqTransfer IPO: Key Things To Keep In Mind

The company proposes to open its initial public offering (IPO) of face value Rs 5 each on Wednesday, 1 March, 2023. The IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 180 crore and offer for sale of up to 39,34,243 equity shares. The offer will close on Friday, 3 March, 2023.

Divgi TorqTransfer proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards (i) Funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment’s/machineries of its manufacturing facilities (“Capital Expenditure”) and (ii) General corporate purposes.

Inga Ventures Private Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Divgi TorqTransfer manufactures and supplies a variety of products under the broad categories of (i) torque transfer systems (which includes four-wheel -drive (“4WD”) and all-wheel-drive (“AWD”) products); (ii) synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT; and (iii) components for the above-mentioned product categories for torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems in manual transmission, DCT, and EVs. It also developed (i) transmission systems for EVs; (ii) DCT systems; and (iii) rear wheel drive manual transmissions.

The company has strong and well established relationships with several marquee domestic and global OEMs in the automobile sector such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and with global suppliers such as BorgWarner for over two decades. It derives a significant portion of its revenue from top five customers namely, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, BorgWarner and a Russian automobile manufacturer. For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and fiscal 2022, fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, income from sale of goods to its top five customers accounting for 92.66 per cent, 91.28 per cent , 92.86 per cent and 86.94 per cent of its total income from sale of goods.

In addition to product supply, company has entered into a product development agreement (“PDA”) and a technology transfer agreement (“TTA”) with a German automotive company. Pursuant to the PDA and TTA, the Company is co-developing critical components and systems for DCT applications with exclusive rights for India and non-exclusive rights for markets outside India. The licensing arrangement pursuant to the TTA will continue for a period of 13 years from the date of signing till 2033. Company has also entered into a license agreement with BorgWarner on October 4, 2004, subsequently renewed on March 1, 2017, valid for a period of seven years from the date of renewal of the agreement. It has also entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with a Japanese automotive supply chain company in relation to sourcing of products and components made by the company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.