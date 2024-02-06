Home

Business

Dividend Stock: Fourth Interim Dividend by Man Infraconstruction in FY24 | Check Key Details Here

Dividend Stock: Fourth Interim Dividend by Man Infraconstruction in FY24 | Check Key Details Here

Man Infraconstruction Ltd has posted a fall of 4.5 per cent to Rs 86.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter due to lower income.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Man Infraconstruction has informed the exchanges that its board of directors has approved the proposal for the fourth interim dividend for the FY24. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.54 per equity share. The board has also fixed February 15, 2024 as the record date to decide the eligibility of the shareholders for dividend payment.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Man Infraconstruction Ltd has posted a fall of 4.5 per cent to Rs 86.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter due to lower income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 90.60 in the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

You may like to read

The company’s total income fell to Rs 261.34 crore as against Rs 471.77 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company managed to trim its expenses to Rs 149.07 crore from Rs 346.21 crore in the third quarter of FY23. EPC firm Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.