New Delhi: An hour of auspicious stock market trading, also known as Mahurat trading, began at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) office in Mumbai on Sunday. Marking the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2076, this one-hour trading session is held on the holy occasion of Diwali on account of Lakshmi puja. Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is present on the occasion.

The BSE and NSE will open for one hour of during the trading session for the yearly Muhurat trading between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm. The pre-opening session will begin at 6 pm.

During this one-hour special trading session, account books, cash chests are worshipped among traders communities. It is believed that trades conducted in this time bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth to shareholders and traders. All trades executed in this Diwali Mahurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations. BSE has been holding Muhurat trading since 1957 and NSE since 1992.

From the last Muhurat trading session (November 7, 2018), the Nifty rose 1,131.85 points (10.75 per cent) while Sensex added 4,306.47 points (12.31 per cent).

Analysts are positive about Samvrat 2076. Nifty may top the 14,000-mark and Sensex 46,000 level, suggested an ET report.