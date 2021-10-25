New Delhi: Festivals are celebrated with great valor in our country. Several people tend to wait for such festivals to make auspicious purchases. Purchase of gold is usually customary during Diwali. With the global financial system evolving and investors becoming more aware, several Indians are actively investing in cryptocurrencies.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Vidhi Pandya But Simba Nagpal Should Have Been Eliminated | India.com Twitter Poll

Cryptocurrencies are a great hedge against inflation and the printing of money by the various central banks. Diversifying investments across asset classes such as crypto can provide a much needed boost to one’s portfolio. Several platforms are raining incentives to users looking to begin their investment journey in the crypto space. After months of being under pressure, Bitcoin recently managed to create a new all-time-high. It proves the fact that patience does pay off. Despite this rally in BTC, there are some high potential altcoins that are still undervalued. The festival season might just be the perfect time to diversify investments across some of these altcoins, such as Polkadot. Diwali might be the perfect time to take that step towards starting a systematic investment plan in crypto. Picking a few top cryptocurrencies and diversifying would be the best way forward. Choosing the perfect gift can be a daunting task for many. Gifting cryptocurrencies are not only efficient and super convenient, they are among those gifts that have the potential to go up in value. Global investing platforms are known to promote gifting cryptos during Diwali to lure the Indian consumers.

(The article has been written by Mr. Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder of Mudrex)