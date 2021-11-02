New Delhi: “It will sell itself since we made such a great product.” is a famous business fallacy. Your business is not a business unless it has sustained users. And, the users will not come unless you focus on distribution. So, if you are starting the online business this Diwali, you need to keep certain factors in mind.Also Read - Diwali 2021: 10 Ways to Keep Your Lungs Healthy This Festive Season

What is distribution?

Distribution is how your product reaches your end consumers. With first-time entrepreneurs, distribution is always an afterthought – which is why they often fail. Also Read - Deepotsav 2021: UP's Ayodhya to be Lightened Up With 12 Lakh Lamps This Diwali

Landing your product in the market for the first time is anything but smooth. It crashes, at times. This entire process needs more thinking than it gets. There’s a name for it: go-to-market. A crash during go-to-market can be devastating for new entrepreneurs. Also Read - Allahabad University Students Create Beautiful Sand Art to Bring Awareness About Eco-friendly Diwali | See Pics

The good news is even though you can’t ensure a smooth landing, you can always prevent a crash. Follow this blueprint:

Find the first niche to attack and focus on them. Narrow down on a small segment of your market for GTM (go-to-market), don’t go after everyone. You need to be something for someone before you become everything for everyone. Read your users’ minds. What’s the #1 way to know your users? Talk to them. Talking to your users will give you more real knowledge than third-party market research ever will. But how will you have access to your users before the product launch? Start an online community around your niche (Hack: Manage it like your school / college club). A community is the simplest way to read your users’ minds and co-build with them a business they’ll love. You now have a low-risk GTM; your initial distribution. You don’t have to start from scratch when it comes to testing or putting your product out there. The best part, since you’ve been building trust in this online community over a period of time, a small percentage of them might turn into your first users and even brand loyalists. Let the loyalists expand your distribution. There’s no better way to scale than getting together a bunch of like-minded folks and letting them invite their like-minded friends. Introduce referral schemes to speed it up – incentivize your online community members to refer you to more users (eg. it could be monetary, cashback, thank you note, gift, etc).

If done well, this triggers a word-of-mouth loop that pulls in more users expanding your distribution.

If I had to use only one line that would single-handedly help you set a direction on how to go about approaching distribution (and GTM), it’s “Start your online community!”.

But where? Explore platforms like Reddit, Discord, Telegram, and Scenes by Avalon. These are some of the best (and free) places on the internet where you can create and run your community.

(Writer is Abhinav Arora, Co – founder and CMO, Scenes by Avalon)