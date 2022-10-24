Diwali 2022 Mobile Recharge Plans: With the ongoing Diwali celebrations, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone India) have introduced special Diwali recharge offers. Meanwhile, Airtel is yet to reveal its Diwali offers, and there is no word on whether Airtel customers will be eligible for special recharge deals during Diwali 2022. That leaves Jio and Vi, both of which are offering Diwali recharge deals that you can take advantage of this festive season.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: Here's How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

So, if you’re looking to purchase a recharge plan during Diwali, here are the best Diwali deals for Jio and Vi users in India.

DIWALI 2022 RECHARGE: CHECK JIO DIWALI OFFERS

Reliance Jio has announced a special Diwali Celebration Offer for all Jio 4G Prepaid users, which includes additional benefits in addition to internet data, voice calling, and SMS. The Jio Diwali Celebration offer is priced at Rs 2,999 and is valid for 365 days(1 year).

As a part of the offer, Users will receive 2.5GB of data per day totalling around 912GB (annually), as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, Jio is providing 75GB of additional(extra) data with this special Diwali recharge plan.

Users will also receive access to Jio applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Free magnets from Zoomin, Rs 150 off from Ferns & Petals, Rs 750 off on flight bookings from Ixigo, Rs 1000 off on Ajio, Rs 1,500 off on Urban Ladder, and Rs 1,000 off on Reliance Digital are also part of the Diwali Celebration benefits.

DIWALI 2022 RECHARGE: CHECK Vi DIWALI OFFERS