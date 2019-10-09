New Delhi: Central government employees have now got a reason to celebrate Diwali in a special way this year. Thei long wait has come to an end. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet has announced to increase the Dearness Allowance from 12 per cent to 17 per cent. Here are top points from his announcement.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several decisions have been taken and good news for the government employees is that Dearness Allowance has been hiked by 5%.

The hike in the DA was a long-pending demand of the government employees, and it will bring cheer to the working class. This is the biggest hike since the implementation of the 7th CPC recommendations in 2016. The decision will cost the exchequer Rs. 16,000 crore.

Central government employees belonging to Group B and Group C and are in service till March 31, 2019, and completed six months of service during the years 2018-19, are eligible to get the DA hike.

Employees of Central paramilitary forces and armed forces will also be eligible to get 5 per cent DA hike.

Over 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners will benefit from the 5 per cent DA hike.

The decision of the Union Cabinet will be effective from July 2019 and is considered as a major relief for government employees.

It has been decided that 5,300 displaced families (from PoK), who had settled in regions others than J&K but later came to the state, will also be provided Rs 5.5 Lakh each. This will provide justice to these displaced families.

Cabinet has decided to extend till November 30, 2019, the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after August 1, 2019.